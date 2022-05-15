Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 34,107,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,636,628. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

