Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Invests $252,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,309,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,838,800. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

