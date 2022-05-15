Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.50. 6,398,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,677. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

