Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,832 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.39. The stock had a trading volume of 389,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,176. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.07.

Chart Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

