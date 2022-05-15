Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,555,100 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the April 15th total of 1,416,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.4 days.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIAFF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

