Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CERE traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 476,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,236. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

