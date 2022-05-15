Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

LEU opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,590. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,411,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

