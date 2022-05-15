Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $100.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

CELH opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

