CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $210.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

CDW stock opened at $169.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW has a twelve month low of $159.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.95.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

