CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Update

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the April 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

