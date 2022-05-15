Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

