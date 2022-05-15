Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $47.29 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

