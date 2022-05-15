Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CME Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $200.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.59. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

