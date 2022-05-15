Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after acquiring an additional 272,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 193,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.