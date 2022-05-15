Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $166,276,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
IQV opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.11 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
