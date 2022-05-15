Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

