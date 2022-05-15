Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rambus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Rambus by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,560 shares of company stock worth $4,875,798 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

