Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,327,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.08 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.