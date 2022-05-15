Cartesi (CTSI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.87 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $110.63 million and $13.87 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00497014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.37 or 1.89257196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,715,271 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

