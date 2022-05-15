Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 459,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,271 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 311,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 263,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

