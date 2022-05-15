Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 509,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 186,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

