Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2,343.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $55.61 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

