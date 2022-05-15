Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $18.76 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00116106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00312787 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

