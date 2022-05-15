CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 586.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 592,036 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 269.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 46,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

