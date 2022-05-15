Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lowered by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $116.46 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

