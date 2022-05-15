Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 8,394 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Kforce worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kforce by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,256 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,447 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

