Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 10,355 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.00 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

Royal Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.