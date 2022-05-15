Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.12 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fluor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 365,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $27.26 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

