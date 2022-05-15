Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.12 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $27.26 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

