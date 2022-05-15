Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CAPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.16) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.03) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital & Counties Properties PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.17 ($2.59).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.66. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.26). The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 47.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

