Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CCPPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.