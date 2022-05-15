Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Target Price to $12.00

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VORB stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Virgin Orbit has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Vieco 10 Ltd.

