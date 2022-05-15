Canaccord Genuity Group Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $35.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.47.

DV opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 129.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,067. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

