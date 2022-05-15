Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Target Price to C$0.50

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aclara Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Aclara Resources alerts:

Shares of ARAAF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Aclara Resources has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration of rare-earth metals in Chile. The company also involved in the exploration and development of rare earth mineral resources with approximately 451,985 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.