Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $151.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $65.73 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $137.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

