Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Veritiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 18.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

