Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 311,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

TSM stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

