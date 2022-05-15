Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

ASR opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $205.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.48 and a 1-year high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.4113 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

