Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447,317 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 326,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.2191 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

