Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

