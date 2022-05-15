Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 5,050 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

