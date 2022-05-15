Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

