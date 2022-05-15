Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About American Vanguard (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.