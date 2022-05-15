Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.3528 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

