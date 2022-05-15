Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DEA opened at $18.92 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.