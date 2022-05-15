Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $212,000 in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AVID stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

