Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368,917 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.43% of Cameco worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after buying an additional 361,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. 10,377,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,746. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

