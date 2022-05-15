Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $59.66.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

