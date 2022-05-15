Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.23

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.23 and traded as low as C$65.33. Calian Group shares last traded at C$66.73, with a volume of 47,876 shares trading hands.

CGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$754.92 million and a PE ratio of 56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.19.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4000004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

