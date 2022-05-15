Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 136.95 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.